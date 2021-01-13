Letter to the editor: Trump has thrived on resentments

Editor:

I am an old hippie. We were the Aquarians, people of peace and equality. We were anti-establishment — opposing a system which waged wars of oppression and sought to enrich the few at the expense of the many and at the expense of the fragile environment we inhabited.

We did not seek to overthrow the system and institutions in anarchy but rather to hold it to its own stated promises of freedom, equality, justice and prosperity for all. We were ridiculed, beaten, arrested and killed but strove on. We enacted great changes through mainly peaceful means — human rights, voting rights, environmental rights, equal rights. A beginning.

Meanwhile many of those who happily reaped the rewards of the plunderous, environmentally insensitive and unsustainable system of greed, fueled by the manufacture of weapons of death and destruction as well as throwaway baubles of consumerism found themselves dispensable. They were replaced by ever cheaper ever exploitable workers around the world and by robots.