Letter to the editor: Trump has taken us to unimaginable low

After listening to many Republican and Democratic Congress members plus business leaders, putting the attempted coup at the feet of our current president, I found it extremely interesting that Elise Stefanik could decry the use of violence and destruction and proclaim that they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and then vote to object to the count of the Electoral College of the U.S.

Where was the president in a time of a horrific American crisis? Where has the president been in regard to the coronavirus pandemic? When are our political leaders going to say enough to party politics and anything to win? When will moral decency, the good for all, working together, honoring our Constitution and the rights for all instead of just the individual be the focus of our government? Instead of making America great again this president has taken us to an all-time low.