Letter to the editor: Trump has shown how vulnerable we are

Editor:
In one month’s, time the presidential election will be held. If God is good, someone other than Donald Trump will be the president-elect. Even if such good fortune comes to pass though, we should not forget his time in office.
I know it will be tempting to do so, as he has debased and brought ill-repute to the presidency as no one before him, but in a way, we must thank Trump, as he has unwittingly shown us some weaknesses within our country.
When Obama bent a few laws to get his way, Republican lawmakers screamed bloody murder. When Trump brazenly broke those same laws, they became mute. When he violated the Constitution and dared them to do something about it, they cowered. Our system of checks and balances is broken.
Perhaps the biggest danger he has demonstrated is how readily so many of us are to believe a lie. Trump’s lies though are not small ones, or even all that clever. They are outrageous, over-the-top, corner-barstool-drunkard style lies. Still, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve debunked them to Trump supporters who were convinced they were God-given truth.
What this ultimately means is we’re susceptible to totalitarian take-over. The office of the presidency is powerful, and Congress is no longer an effective check on it. We were lucky Trump has been mostly benign, motivated more by personal vanity than political ideology.
To quote Voltaire: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” If a Hitler-type figure were to win the presidency, Trump has shown they’d find many willing hands in this country ready to help them with their horrors if they know how to craft the proper lies. We stand on the precipice of disaster. Our republic is in need of maintenance.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!