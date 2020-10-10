Letter to the editor: Trump has shown how vulnerable we are

Editor:

In one month’s, time the presidential election will be held. If God is good, someone other than Donald Trump will be the president-elect. Even if such good fortune comes to pass though, we should not forget his time in office.

I know it will be tempting to do so, as he has debased and brought ill-repute to the presidency as no one before him, but in a way, we must thank Trump, as he has unwittingly shown us some weaknesses within our country.

When Obama bent a few laws to get his way, Republican lawmakers screamed bloody murder. When Trump brazenly broke those same laws, they became mute. When he violated the Constitution and dared them to do something about it, they cowered. Our system of checks and balances is broken.

Perhaps the biggest danger he has demonstrated is how readily so many of us are to believe a lie. Trump’s lies though are not small ones, or even all that clever. They are outrageous, over-the-top, corner-barstool-drunkard style lies. Still, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve debunked them to Trump supporters who were convinced they were God-given truth.