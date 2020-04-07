Letter to the editor: Trump has only made things worse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

My friend, despondent at the lack of leadership from our president and his constant lies asked me, “Who do I believe?”

I share her fear that Americans have been urged on like stampeding sheep over a cliff by a science denier who couldn’t keep his mouth from spewing misinformation and only cares about his television ratings for his daily briefings. That this morning his job approval rating hit 49% is even more confounding.

Trump’s lumbering solemnity over the past couple days shouldn’t let him off the hook for so many preventable deaths after calling this pandemic a “Democratic hoax,” and wasting weeks setting into motion the full power of the Defense Production Act to provide the PPE and ventilators our hospitals and medical personnel need on the front lines.

How despicable to scold governors begging for equipment for not being nice to him. His obvious delight when dubbing himself “a war president,” as if sharing the greatness of Lincoln or Roosevelt, would be comical if it weren’t so frightening in the light of his incompetency. His ineptitude shouldn’t be surprising, though.