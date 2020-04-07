Letter to the editor: Trump has only made things worse

Editor:
My friend, despondent at the lack of leadership from our president and his constant lies asked me, “Who do I believe?”
I share her fear that Americans have been urged on like stampeding sheep over a cliff by a science denier who couldn’t keep his mouth from spewing misinformation and only cares about his television ratings for his daily briefings. That this morning his job approval rating hit 49% is even more confounding.
Trump’s lumbering solemnity over the past couple days shouldn’t let him off the hook for so many preventable deaths after calling this pandemic a “Democratic hoax,” and wasting weeks setting into motion the full power of the Defense Production Act to provide the PPE and ventilators our hospitals and medical personnel need on the front lines.
How despicable to scold governors begging for equipment for not being nice to him. His obvious delight when dubbing himself “a war president,” as if sharing the greatness of Lincoln or Roosevelt, would be comical if it weren’t so frightening in the light of his incompetency. His ineptitude shouldn’t be surprising, though.
He has never addressed the serious issues facing our nation, like Russian interference in our elections, focusing attention rather on things that rile-up hatred, bringing out the worst in people. Those who have suffered most have been the massacred Kurds we abandoned thousands of miles away, and “the aliens”— brown-skinned children and their swarthy parents — all criminals out to murder us, or at best, take our fruit-picking and house-cleaning jobs away.
Well, now his supporters are dealing with a dilemma knocking at their own front doors and 49% think he’s doing a good job? Really? Who should you believe? A puffed-up, egomaniacal despot or the scientists who actually know what they are talking about? I’ll remain among the 51% on this.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls
