Letter to the editor: Trump has not acted to produce goods

Editor:
Many have faced scary times. In the early ‘50's my brother woke up and couldn’t move his legs. He was placed in the hospital’s children’s ward. Soon my parents couldn’t visit — the whole ward quarantined. Tom recovered from his mysterious affliction, yet the boy in the next bed died of polio. The next year, 1954, kids were inoculated with the new Salk vaccine.
In 1967, the summer after my college freshman year, I worked for Smith-Corona. The job required sorting parts machined to swivel something inside typewriters. These finger-nail-sized parts, distinguished either blank or incised with a circle, were mixed.
You have free articles remaining.
I arrived to work one morning and informed that the factory was starting a six-day workweek. The plant got a Federal directive to switch production over to gun parts. Smith-Corona had the military’s re-tooling specs already in place for the emergent government need. (The United States geared up for whatever response might be needed to aid Israel in its “Six Days War”.)
Trump has been touting his plan to use the Defense Production Act to obtain vital ventilators, surgical gowns, sterile gloves and supplies in anticipation of what we’ve known for a long time this pandemic requires.
No such federal orders were actually implemented. Mayors, governors, and medical professionals have requested that he actually invoke the powers to make these critical items available. Instead Trump dithers thinking private producers would shift. Or, governors and mayors could themselves scrounge necessary supplies. Individuals can get a pattern and sew masks. Sterile items can be re-used. Or, hold your horses, it will all be over in another week! Doctor Fauci squirms and look down at his shoes.
Cindy Whitman, Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!