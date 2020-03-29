Letter to the editor: Trump has not acted to produce goods

Editor:

Many have faced scary times. In the early ‘50's my brother woke up and couldn’t move his legs. He was placed in the hospital’s children’s ward. Soon my parents couldn’t visit — the whole ward quarantined. Tom recovered from his mysterious affliction, yet the boy in the next bed died of polio. The next year, 1954, kids were inoculated with the new Salk vaccine.

In 1967, the summer after my college freshman year, I worked for Smith-Corona. The job required sorting parts machined to swivel something inside typewriters. These finger-nail-sized parts, distinguished either blank or incised with a circle, were mixed.

I arrived to work one morning and informed that the factory was starting a six-day workweek. The plant got a Federal directive to switch production over to gun parts. Smith-Corona had the military’s re-tooling specs already in place for the emergent government need. (The United States geared up for whatever response might be needed to aid Israel in its “Six Days War”.)

Trump has been touting his plan to use the Defense Production Act to obtain vital ventilators, surgical gowns, sterile gloves and supplies in anticipation of what we’ve known for a long time this pandemic requires.