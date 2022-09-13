Letter to the editor: Trump has no 'need to know' US secrets

Why isn’t there more outrage about the compromise of highly classified documents by Not-The-President-Trump? The criminal act of compromising highly classified material should be a significant focus of the Mar-a-Lago search.

I served in the Navy for six years and as a Navy civilian for over 25 years. As a member of the Navy community, we constantly worked at maintaining classified documents secure at all times. When working with classified material, it was either in your physical possession literally, or in an approved classified material container, ensuring a secure and continuous chain of custody.

Classified material was never allowed to be left out on a desk unattended. As a Navy civilian, working in an office space, at the end of each day, an assigned individual checked each office space to ensure that no classified material had been left out on a desk and that each classified material container was secure. The office owner as well as the security checker signed that they had completed their duty to safeguard classified material.

Perhaps the most critical part of handling classified material is the requirement for “need to know.” Access to classified information is limited to those who need access for legitimate work in support of their job. Access is granted only if there is a legitimate need to know, and not simply because an individual has an appropriate security clearance. It is clear that Not-The President-Trump is no longer in a need-to-know position.

Why are classified documents in the possession of someone (Not-The President-Trump) without need to know? Why were they not maintained in a continuous chain of custody as is required?

Blustery, incoherent, search-outrage rhetoric by Not-The President-Trump and his legions of supporters should not be construed as legitimate legal argument against the search.

Norman Kowalski, Granville