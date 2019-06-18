Editor:
There is a statue of a boot, a “damnatio memoriae,” at the Saratoga National Battlefield. It is dedicated to the brilliance of Benedict Arnold at that battle, but without his name. Why? Because soon after, he betrayed his country to its enemies.
President Trump's behavior is not patriotic, it is unAmerican. What would our dead veteran fathers think of his betrayal of our democracy to his murderous, demagogue friends, Putin and Kim? They share laughs over our stupid Democratic institutions! And Mr. Trump begs for foreign intervention in our elections!
When will we give our traitorous, lying president the boot?
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville