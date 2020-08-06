Letter to the editor: Trump has attacked some of our soldiers

Editor:

To Claire Pelletier-Hoblock, you said, “Elise also cares about national security and proudly stood behind the president and his decision to kill the terrorist, Soleimani. This isn’t surprising, since Elise is a huge supporter of our nation's men and women in uniform.”

I would like to know what your thought is on a person you say is a huge supporter of our men and women in uniform. When the president has said more than once and once at Fort Drum ... ” I love the American soldier except the ones who were captured...” and she says nothing to him that those last six words are not right. She lets him put our soldiers into two groups — one, according to him, are good, the others are not. I knew a man in my town who had been captured during World War ll, and as far as I am concerned, he was as good as the ones who were not.

So explain to me how she can be such a supporter but yet she lets a guy who did not serve — who says his big war was to not get an STD during the 1970s, while my brother and many from my town were doing their duty ... Just what kind of supporter lets anyone get away with putting our soldiers in two groups? I'm sure when they filled out the forms they did not mark a question: If we go to war, I want to be captured — check yes or no.