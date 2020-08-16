Letter to the editor: Trump failed to confront outbreak

Editor:
If I may. It's easy to see Trump's failure to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year as a case study in gross incompetence, but a recent report in Vanity Fair suggests that it was also something much worse.
As the pandemic tore through northeastern states this spring, including New York and New Jersey, Trump frequently promised to protect the country, while also downplaying the severity of the outbreak. Instead of relentlessly urging states to take the virus seriously, he spent quite a bit of valuable time spreading misinformation about possible miracle cures. Trump's early efforts to minimize the severity of the outbreak, Vanity Fair alleges, "were soon amplified by Republican elected officials and right-wing media figures."
Meanwhile, Trump entrusted much of the federal response to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, despite Kushner's total lack of credentials, knowledge, or experience. It fell to Kushner to develop a plan for nationwide testing, so, of course, there was no plan.
Then, in an absolutely devastating exchange with Jonathan Swan, Trump thinks he has his interlocutor nailed when he provides charts that his staff has prepared about the percentage of COVID-19 deaths relative to the number of cases in the United States. On this largely worthless metric, the country appears to be doing well. Swan presses Trump on the more relevant metric, the number of deaths per capita, and Trump is completely confused. He can’t even follow the premise of this very basic argument because he is an ignoramus who simply refuses to acknowledge any troubling data provided to him.
Like a child, Trump snaps at Swan “You can’t do that!" when Swan tries to break through Tweety's forcefield of ignorant denial.
And we're supposed to sleep without drugs.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!