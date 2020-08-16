Letter to the editor: Trump failed to confront outbreak

Editor:

If I may. It's easy to see Trump's failure to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year as a case study in gross incompetence, but a recent report in Vanity Fair suggests that it was also something much worse.

As the pandemic tore through northeastern states this spring, including New York and New Jersey, Trump frequently promised to protect the country, while also downplaying the severity of the outbreak. Instead of relentlessly urging states to take the virus seriously, he spent quite a bit of valuable time spreading misinformation about possible miracle cures. Trump's early efforts to minimize the severity of the outbreak, Vanity Fair alleges, "were soon amplified by Republican elected officials and right-wing media figures."

Meanwhile, Trump entrusted much of the federal response to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, despite Kushner's total lack of credentials, knowledge, or experience. It fell to Kushner to develop a plan for nationwide testing, so, of course, there was no plan.