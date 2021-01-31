Letter to the editor: Trump enabler run on fool's errands

Editor:

I realize that Elise Stefanik and her cadre of Trump enablers want to get to the bottom of Trump's stolen election accusations. They all speak with impassioned voices about mail fraud, voter fraud, ballot stuffing, miscounting of ballots, and other vote rigging in all those states where Trump lost!

I know that Jim Jordan likes to speak louder and louder to make you think he's saying something different. When he does this, you know he's really got nothing to say. Elise likes this ability and tries to emulate it but hardly gets a passing grade.

Anyway, I'd like to suggest (in fairness to their constituents) that if they're all so convinced about this election-rigging, they should resign from their elected positions and devote their time and energy to uncover this dastardly business, even though it has already been disproven in multiple courts and even called baseless by the former attorney general, William Barr.

I'm sure we can get another person of reasonable political savviness to represent us. I think Elise will even enjoy her new career chasing this fool's errand while mulling about with Rudy (the goofball), Ted (the Cruz-ifier), Jim (the screamer), and all the other Trump enablers who share a special place in Trump's nether regions.

Rich Kelley, Argyle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0