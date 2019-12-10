Editor:
I saw one of Elise Stefanik’s campaign ads on TV today, the one where she attempts to wrap herself around the flag by talking about support of the military. Her contempt for her constituents, her low regard for our intelligence, knows no bounds. Support for the military? The highest brass in the Navy insisted that Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher be held responsible for multiple crimes, including murdering a captive and then posing with him for a trophy photo. They tried to punish him for his conduct, but Trump overruled the military code of justice because he thought Gallagher’s conduct was so heroic, so patriotic, and then he fired the Secretary of the Navy. Trump actually hates the military command, who are, by all reports, appalled by his conduct, as anyone who truly cares about the military would be. This is her idea of standing up for the military? And Trump is the guy she goes to the mat for? The man who brags about molesting women? The man who, if he is not a Russian asset, behaves exactly like one? The guy who claims to love this country but whose actions actually show unprecedented contempt for our citizens, our institutions and our allies? What quaint notions of patriotism Republicans used to have.
You have free articles remaining.
Barry Pritzker, Greenfield Center