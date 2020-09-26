Letter to the editor: Trump does not love New York

Editor:

Elise Stefanik continues to mimic the Floridian “Blue Eyes” instead of the authentic “Blue Eyes” (Frank) who in contrast, loves New York.

Unlike Elise, I for one still hope that the parent/child separations at the southern border come to a stop. She is still spouting the excuse that babies who are “illegal” are committing a crime. Yeah — like, hey dude! Those “terrible twos” are such a menace and threat to the American way!

Elise (still not a mother), claims falsely to having a talent for “mothering” vets in her speeches at Fort Drum. Elise and her Trump make believe Republicans are the only real Americans. The last time I checked, however, my American flag stands just as vertical as does theirs.

What real man would appear on a vanity flag wielding a “super soaker” water gun? A disappearing element in our society remains gullible enough to believe Trump’s broken-record lament, “Why is everybody always picking on me?” Their main motivation appears to be pity toward the “Poe, Poe little ole misunderstood rich boy.” Could it be that pity has replaced the value they used to assign to moral fiber and honesty?