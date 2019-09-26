Editor:
Guess who’s at the epicenter of all the “blaming” that’s going on? And guess who’s going to save us from all of these “evil empires?” You guessed it! Donald Trump!
Let’s start with the invasion of Mexico. So Trump will build a wall to keep them out, using money budgeted for military families! Next, China is ripping us off so Trump creates tariffs which are paid for by farmers and consumers. Oh! Did I leave out Russia and his good friend Putin? Well, someone had to get him elected as self-appointed world leader! Now Putin can play both sides against the middle!
As for the “evil empire of Iran,” they have always been evil since they kidnapped our embassy ambassadors and got rid of the Shah of Iran. The Saudis buy our weapons, line the pockets of Trump (or Bush, for that matter) and expect us to protect them from Iran. Reminds me of in-laws that won’t move out!
Trump has the world’s largest military, but can’t use it for fear of recession and losing his job in 2020! At home, the “socialists” want to give free medical care and college educations to all the illegal Mexicans. Really?
Could it be that Trust-me-Trump is creating more problems than he is fixing?
Ron Hintz, Argyle