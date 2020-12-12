Letter to the editor: Trump COVID policy hurting his supporters

Editor:

President Trump and his administration have admitted that they would make no attempt to “control” the coronavirus and walked away from any further responsibility. By doing so, and given the recent surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, President Trump has and is essentially committing COVID-19 genocide on the American people.

Genocide is “the promotion and execution of policies by a state or its agents which result in the deaths of a substantial portion of a group...” [International Studies Quarterly, 37: 3, 1988].

Sounds familiar! But why? Because President Trump is angry at the American voters for not re-electing him president and this is their punishment.

Ironically, while all Americans are being impacted, it is predominantly affecting red states with Trump supporters who are suffering the most from this humanitarian crisis.

David M. Gottesman, M.D., North Creek

