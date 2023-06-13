So, another indictment against Trump. The noose is getting tighter, and of course, our so-called representative for New York, E'lies' Stefanik is once again blaming everyone but Trump. Her mental stability just keeps getting more and more questionable as time goes by. She is sharply focused on blaming Joe Biden for Trump's indictments. Too bad she can't be sharply focused on more important matters! So, let's just run this down as simply as I can. Maybe, just maybe, she might let it penetrate into her warped, feeble little brain.

Joe Biden has absolutely NOTHING to do with Trump's indictments. Nothing! A grand jury chose to indict him after hearing from witnesses that testified. Many of the witnesses worked at Mar-a-Lago, Joe Biden did not work there. There was also security footage that was provided to the Grand Jury from Mar-a-Lago. Joe Biden did not film the security footage!

For months, the National Archives and Records Administration repeatedly requested that documents be turned over to them. Joe Biden does not work for that administration! The Administration then asked the FBI to get involved. Joe Biden does not work for the FBI! And last but not least, the Justice Department, an agency separate from the government, got involved. Joe Biden does not work for the Justice Department!

Now, Trump may also face charges in Georgia and Washington for more crimes. There has been testimony from over 1,000, that's ONE THOUSAND, witnesses testifying at grand juries, and hearings, along with thousands of documents that have been presented! Joe Biden has not testified, nor provided any documents in these cases!

Former and present employees as well as lawyers for trump have testified!

I hope I have been able to simply and clearly provide correct information that E'lies' can understand. Her intelligence depends on it.

June Woodard,

Queensbury