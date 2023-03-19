Let the January 6 prisoners go. They were convicted, or are awaiting trial, based on a giant lie. A radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you both have done. New video footage is irrefutable!!! That's Donald Trump's shouty approbation for the McCarthy/Carlson whitewash of the Jan. 6 attack.

Tom Manger, the chief of Capitol police, said Carlson’s commentary, “was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the Jan. 6 attack.” Senate Minority Leader McConnell agreed with him saying, “Clearly the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly described what most of us witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6th.”

Fox Disinformation Network settled a defamation suit brought by Karen McDougal by admitting nothing Carlson says should be taken seriously. Seems evident.

Would our congresswoman, who famously backs the blue, take the side of the chief and McConnell or the two carnival barkers? After Carlson’s ludicrous cherry picking of Jan. 6 footage she tweeted the report, “confirmed what I’ve been saying for well over a year.” Four minutes of meek and orderly out of 40,000 hours. Attaboy!

These gems from Carlson result from Dominion’s lawsuit. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights, I truly can't wait." “I hate him passionately.” And my favorite, showing some honesty, “That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest, But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."

I wonder if, in private, Stefanik has been saying much of that, too. All Fox and the GOP had to do was say he lost. He owns them both. Actuarial inevitability is not a plan.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward