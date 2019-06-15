Editor:
I understand to understand why some have to use solemn occasions as a back that in the world of politics, candidates are often going to strike back at their real or perceived opponents.
I would like readers to contrast the following images. Donald Trump, in his interview of Fox’s Laura Ingraham went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The backdrops for this interview were the white crosses and Stars of David of the American cemetery at Normandy. The speaker, in her interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, declined to respond citing this was neither the time nor the place for such a response.
Mr. Trump, while in Japan, attacked former Vice President Joe Biden. The vice president waited until Trump returned to American soil before responding. The day before Mr. Trump was interviewed on Britain’s equivalent of Good Morning America. In it he said he would have been proud to serve in World War II. “The country was united and we won.” “My generation had Vietnam.” Earlier in the states, Mr. Trump tweeted the reason he was supporting increased military spending was to “make up for not serving during Vietnam.” I wonder what Vietnam vets think of that. I wonder what people who have husbands, sons, fathers, classmates whose loved ones are on The Wall in Washington think of that rationalization.
The young people who fight our nation’s wars usually don’t get to choose which wars to fight in. That decision is often forced on them by politicians. There are many who thought Vietnam was the wrong war but they went anyways. It’s sad that Mr. Trump chose to ignore the backdrop of one of history’s significant historical events to “get even” with his real or perceived adversaries. Apparently it couldn’t wait until he got home – sad.
Mike Farenell, Glens Falls