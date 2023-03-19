Four years of Trump nearly destroyed the Obama Recovery thanks to Trump’s bungling of COVID, but why rehash facts that can’t be digested by RINOS? Biden has created a true recovery with more job creation than any other President in history. President’s do not cause inflation. Too few goods from a broken supply chain chased by high demand, Russia invading Ukraine, and our magnificent NATO leadership in defending democracy wasn't free. Stopping Putin by helping Ukraine shores up all democracies. Now wage growth leads the falling inflation. Biden is crushing it.

Stefanik is a lying machine. Power and blind ambition are all that drive her. I love how she takes credit for the infrastructure projects that she voted against. The attempt to hold the raising of the deficit hostage to bipartisan passed legislation is a disgrace. Should they succeed in their threats, the damage will be deep and lasting to generations of Americans. Self-interest drives these RINOS who are unable to put the country’s interests first. Great with slogans though.

CPAC? Real Republicans couldn't pay homage to the Mango Maggot. Lies and conspiracy theories deserve minimal coverage. China is seeing that aggression isn't cool. Confrontation by itself doesn't work. Sanctions, support of China's neighbors and competition is more productive where possible. Both countries have critical mutual dependencies but lines must be firm. We must defend Taiwan as we do Ukraine. Biden has it right.

A quick word to the Marquis of Queensbury or whoever reads to him. The day after your March 11 ramble about the paper's bias left there were some editorial cartoons that almost made me throw the paper across the room they were so infuriatingly biased-right! There. How do you like me now?

Al Scoonzarielli,

Moreau