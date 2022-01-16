Letter to the editor: Trump bump is now Biden slump

Editor:

In the Dec. 18 issue of the Wall Street Journal an organization called Open The Books gave a small breakdown of what to expect if the $1,750,000,000,000 Build Back bill passes. The Congressional Budget Office says you, Mr. Taxpayer are looking at a total cost of $4,730,000,000,000. So much for the Biden administration claiming "costs nothing."

The fine print no one on Capitol Hill seems to talk about.

1. Raise occupational safety penalties 10 times to $700,000. Hello Mr. and Mrs. Small Business. "I am here from the government to assist in putting you out of business."

2. Let's not forget the EPA. A proposed $7,000,000,000 for a climate corps. That will fund an army of climate cops. Seeing the army will have to have something to do, expect them on your doorstep surveying your carbon footprint. Can you say, "The Green Gestapo?"

3. Do you think any of your representatives in Washington have read all 2,466 pages of this bill? Lots of other surprises in there. Ask your representative the last time he read 10 246-page novels. Makes you wonder how anyone can come up with this sort of document in under a year. Makes you wonder if this was in the works for a long time. Think of a couple of Democratic administrations.

4. Oh, add that to the price of gas and home heating.

Remember the Trump bump? It put a smile on my face. Made my retirement more comfortable. Now the Biden slump? Need I say more?

P.S. Al and Bernice and company please read all 2,466 pages. I do enjoy your comments.

Barrone Knobbs, Granville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0