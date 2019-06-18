Editor:
I just read in the letters to the editor this morning, a letter from Carl Thomas. He writes that Obama was attempting a coup to take over the government. This seems to be the latest trend with the Trump supporters. I get so extremely flabbergasted when I hear these types of statements! He even accused Mueller of "conspiring" with Obama and McCabe to cover up the "conspiracy." Trump is openly and boldly breaking the laws in this country, getting rid of certain regulations that were put in place to protect our air and water from pollutants, cozying up to dictators that are enemies to this country, and trying to divide us from our allies. Right in front of your face!
Obama and Hillary have moved on, yet Trump supporters keep them in full view and I think it's because they are truly afraid to accept what Trump is doing to this country, right in front of their faces. I don't know how to make it any clearer than that. Hopefully more people will wake up and see what he is doing. Some supporters already have. I missed the rally in Glens Falls on Saturday, but was encouraged that the number of people against Trump far outweighed the number for him. It gives me some hope. I used to be a Republican, but saw earlier on that the party was starting to lose its respectability. We used to have a good government that worked together. I hope we can get that back again. Elise and all your fellow senators need to start working for this country, not Donald Trump!
June Woodard, Queensbury