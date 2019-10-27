Editor:
Deadbeat Donald is at his worst again. He threw thousands of our allies, the Kurds, under the bus and personally has the blood of hundreds of now dead Kurds on his hands. And he is proud of it. All to support his latest strongman friend.
Nancy Pelosi is correct. With Trump, all roads do indeed lead to Putin. The “Russian Hotel Tape” must really exist. Why else would Trump turn his back on us and our allies to fawn over Putin? Why do such weak men fall in love with so many strongman dictators?
General Mattis had a great line this week. Mattis earned his spurs on the battlefield. Trump earned his spurs with a note from his doctor.
You have free articles remaining.
I just received an outrageous email from our do-nothing congresswoman, Elise. Her new proposal to sanction Turkey for its genocide against the Kurds is not just pointless, it is stupid. What will the sanctions really do? How many dead Kurds will the sanctions bring back to life? How many of the thousands of Kurds will the sanctions return to their destroyed homes? How many Kurdish women will the sanctions un-rape?
Now, in the face of televised confessions by both Trump and Mulvaney, Stefanik still maintains there was no quid pro quo. How dense is this Harvard educated elite to not understand the crimes admitted to on national TV?
Stefanik still adores and supports the evil, horrible person responsible for this fiasco. Shame on both of you!
Al Muench, Chestertown