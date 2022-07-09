Letter to the editor: Trump appealed to what divides us, not unites us

It seems almost incomprehensible that Republicans are still trapped by the Big Lie, but propaganda is just like heroin in that sense. Once the brain has been corrupted, the mistaken beliefs that have been reinforced control decision making. The rational brain ceases to function. The analytical tool is shut off from reality.

Let’s be clear. Trump is a lying, unindicted felon, conman, abuser of women and bankruptcy laws. He's guilty of Foundation fraud, Trump University fraud, election fraud (Mueller Report), alleged inheritance fraud, tax fraud, insurance fraud, banking fraud, two impeachments and 1/6 sedition, incitement to riot, insurrection, an attempted coup, an attempt to defraud voters with false electors to interrupt the peaceful transition of power.

He has succeeded primarily by the weakness of white-collar crime enforcement when met by expensive lawyers. Trump settles because he has the money to pay. He became elected with the help of campaign data transferred to Russia by Paul Manafort, Russian troll farms deployed on social media upon battleground states and promising special interest groups anything for votes. He bought the presidency by appealing to all that divides us, not that which unites us.

Trump showed us what he thought of us when he was trashing low-flow toilets and other money savers. He said: "You have to flush them several times ... well, I don't." There's an expression that comes to mind. It pertains to how some people think their ... and I better leave it there. He actually thinks he's that special. Disclosure: When we moved into our new house, the first thing I did was remove the low-flow materials. It took determination and sharp objects, neither of which am I good with, but I got them back to a 5-gallon flush! Salud!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau