Letter to the editor: Trump and Putin have similarities

Well, guess who adores Putin? Yes, that's correct it's "Mr. Fake News" himself, Donald Trump. He never ever does anything wrong because it's always somebody else's fault. He's the star of the oxymoron labeled Fox News, a Republican-biased right-wing media machine. He lost the 2020 election and tried every trick to make it look like he actually won, including inciting a mob of his followers to attack the Capitol during the electoral vote.

We are watching that process unfold on our TVs with the Jan. 6, 2021, committee hearings. Trump wants that same power that Putin has, total control. He was well on his way toward that end, but he was voted out of office (thank God!).

He almost destroyed our democracy and he is still trying to use his hold on the Republican Party to take back control in 2024.

Trump doesn't love America, and he doesn't love you. He only loves people and organizations he can use to achieve his ends and then discard or discredit them. After all, he really makes himself great again all by himself. He is the ultimate narcissist. We found out on the last hearing that Mr. Trump has a pretend campaign to investigate and challenge the last election and another that asks for you support to his re-election in 2024. As you've heard from the hearings, Mr. Trump is actually pocketing most of your donations to the tune of $250 million. How do you feel about that?

Our congresswomen still supports his lies and actions. I guess that's what Republican rising stars do. By the way, does Elise really "back the blue" or are the Capitol Police not blue enough?

Thank you, Liz Cheney, for standing up to a Putin wannabe. America owes you, the investigating committee, and those who are testifying a great debt.

Rich Kelley, Argyle

