Letter to the editor: Trump and his team show recklessness

Editor:

The president is getting the best care available for COVID-19, and that is as it should be. It is reassuring his prognosis is very good.

What is not good is the disregard, even disdain of basic preventative measures of mask-wearing, no large gatherings and keeping a safe distance from others that Trump has practiced. Trump and Stefanik (she spoke at his rally maskless) and others have confused testing and screening for COVID-19 with prevention of COVID-19. Just as you can be tested and screened for cancer or HIV doesn’t mean you’re doing anything to prevent these diseases.

The arrogance and callous disregard of prevention methods that many of our elected Republicans show is what is so galling to the rest of us who cannot get the same level of special medications and care as the president.

Ignoring prevention has now become a crisis in our government as Trump, Tillis, Lee, Johnson are all infected. Also Hicks, Christie and Conway — and how many more in the West Wing will turn positive in a week or two?

It is reckless bad judgment to ignore prevention methods. Don’t we have the right to expect a minimum of good judgment from or leaders?

Janet Palitsch, Lake Luzerne

