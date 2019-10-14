Editor:
I have been a registered Republican for 30 plus years. I am a student of U.S. history and an advocate for staunch Republican principles — responsible fiscal policy, reasonable regulation to a largely capitalist economy, supporter of personal freedom and the supremacy of the rule of law.
The behavior of Donald Trump, since his inauguration, is an affront to the very foundation of Republican principles. Historically, the respect for the rule of law and pursuit of the truth is the only constant that has separated the United States of America from the Third World variants that claim the same principles; this is the very foundation of U.S. supremacy over the last 250 years. Based on his record during his term, Donald Trump is not interested in the advancement of the U.S. and the rule of law, whereas his only objective seems to be the advancement of his own personal gain, or preservation. Ironically, his gangster-style tactics seem to have paralyzed the GOP where in another context (i.e. a Democratic president), it would embolden them.
You have free articles remaining.
Ms. Stefanik, if you are truly a Republican and hold utmost respect for the rule of law and Republican principles, you would expend all of your energy to pursue the truth, and not object to the established legitimate congressional authority of the impeachment inquiry. On many levels, it is clear that Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and should step down, or be legally removed.
Roger Ahrens, Moreau