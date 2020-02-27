Letter to the editor: Trump achievements are just astonishing

Editor:

The achievements of President Donald Trump have been nothing less than astonishing. Since taking office he has made good on a number of campaign promises. He's responsible for an unprecedented economic boom, re-writing trade deals which favor American workers and farmers, destroying terrorist strongholds, and - whether we call it respect or fear - leaders from around the globe realize he means what he says.

The previous administration lamented that we have to lower our expectations, that factories weren't coming back to the U.S. and the biggest farce, in my estimation, was that America was "leading from behind." That's not true at all with President Trump. He's reaching for the stars and taking the reins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump rallies are a testament to his popularity with the American people. He's made our military men & women feel strong & honored again. He has the backs of law enforcement including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And by the way, he's building that wall on the southern border, too.

In the Judicial arena he's had 190-plus judges confirmed to serve on federal courts, and of course, the Supreme Court. This will be considered one of his major legacies as POTUS.