Letter to the editor: Trump a womanizer, so was King David

Editor:

My compliments to James Tomaski for calling out the usual Trump haters. I’d like to think they’re intelligent people, but one has to wonder after 4 years of great progress. I had little use for Trump before his running, certainly didn’t like his lifestyle. When he took on the job, the world was at odds how to react to him so they feared him. He got things done. I’ve lived through 14 presidents. None accomplished what he did. Many of Roosevelt’s accomplishments were to his wife’s credit. Reagan was pretty darned good. Trump was best.

Border problems were almost cured. Now, it’s insanity. How about hundreds of regulations Trump killed, like the lunacy created by Barney Frank and Chris Dodd. They crippled banks, you couldn’t get a mortgage. How about the money we hand out freely to the world, like the billions Obama loaded onto an airplane for Iran? What has Egypt done to be third largest recipient of taxpayer money? If tax cuts were so great for the wealthy, why did low level me get double my usual return. As for tariffs, so much business was beginning to return. Jobs increased substantially, especially for Black people. Many women were voted into office. “Made in America” was returning. How about the respect for life he supported despite mass genocide?