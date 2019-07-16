Editor:
Once again our president has crossed the line. It is unthinkable that our president would tweet that four female congresswomen should go back to the countries where they came from.
On July 14, Trump tweeted that Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley should, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came from.” All of these freshman congresswomen are woman who are not of Caucasian ancestry. However, only Representative Omar was not born in our country. The other three were, in fact, born in the United States.
This tweet by Trump amounts to an egregious insult to all women, women of color, and immigrants. Moreover, it is contrary to one of the most significant principles which made our nation so great. If Trump had any sense at all he would realize that all Americans, with the exception of our Native Americans, were either immigrants or descendants of immigrants. My own great great-grandparents immigrated from Germany and Ireland.
Much more importantly, many great Americans were immigrants or descendants of immigrants. For instance, George Washington’s great-grandfather, John Washington, immigrated from Sulgrave, England to North America in 1656. Albert Einstein, the Nobel Prize winning theoretical physicist who developed the general theory of relativity, immigrated to the United States from Germany and was granted U.S. citizenship in 1940.
What type of a person is President Trump? By authoring his recent twitter statement he once again portrays himself as a racist, a bigot and a bully. What kind of example does he illustrate to the citizens of our great country? How can we let this continue?
Joseph Oswald, Salem