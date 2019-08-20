Editor:
What kind of moral monster is Deadbeat Donald?
The monster’s immigrant wife Melania gleefully tweeted a photo of Trump giving a smiling thumbs up while she is holding infant Anchondo who was orphaned in the El Paso shooting by Trump’s supporter. Great work! Does anyone actually believe he cares one whit about infant Anchondo? Even the offspring of dead victims of fellow white nationalists are fair game for Trump’s outrageous photo-ops.
Why do Trump and his co-conspirator, Stephen Miller, hate children so much? They carefully developed the plan to rip children from their parents at the border and throw the kids into dirty cages. Are they sad that some died in their custody? No? Trump and Miller devised a plan to round up immigrants working at chicken processing plants and purposely arrested parents at work so they could not be there when their children got home from school. Curiously, the plant owners were not rounded up and, apparently even cooperated in the debacle. These twin minds make such great role models!
Now, over Trump’s strenuous objections, a federal court said Trump must provide the caged children with sufficient edible food, clean drinking water (the caged adults are still told to drink toilet water?), hygienic facilities (still cages?) and sanitary bathrooms with soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Why was it necessary for a court to order this moral degenerate to provide such basic necessities to the caged children? Although Barron Trump was born by an immigrant mother, I guess he should consider himself lucky he chose to be born white.
Trump and Miller have shown themselves as despicable, heartless people. When Trump is thrown out of office and his free public housing, he and Miller deserve to be treated in the same manner as they treat kids at the border.
Al Muench, Chestertown