Letter to the editor: True Americans don't support Trump

What does it mean to be an American? Besides simply being a citizen, it is a mindset; a belief and faith in the value of democracy and the rule of law.
We believe in the concepts of equality under the law and human rights. We believe we are all in this together.
Since our founding, in actuality, we’ve fallen short of perfection, but over time we have inched closer to that ideal version of ourselves that we picture in our minds. Until recently.
Donald Trump came onto the scene and hit some kind of nerve, and a large swath of people who considered themselves Americans began to change.
To still be a believer in Donald Trump now, is to no longer be an American. That sounds harsh, but think of it: What part of America can you still believe in? Respect for the flag? No, not after it was used to brutally beat Capitol police officers, your fellow Americans, in Trump’s name.
Our democratic system? Not after you needed to twist yourself inside out to believe that everyone, Republican and Democrat, from governors and secretaries of state down to the humblest of election workers are part of an evil plot because Trump didn’t win re-election. The rule of law? Definitely not if you think to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump is a crime in itself.
To keep believing in him you now have to turn your back on, and malign the integrity of, the entire American judicial system. How much of America can you reject and still hang on to the identity?
So if you believe in Trump, and are willing to toss aside faith in our system of government and our values on his behalf, then perhaps you aren’t really an American anymore, as it used to be understood.
Tanya Goldstein, Salem