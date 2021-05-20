Letter to the editor: Troubled by what a letter expressed

Editor:
In response to Bernice Mennis’ letter of May 13 — I’d like to say, Bernice, you are a good artist, one of my favorites — but after reading your viewpoints and philosophies over the past year, I have to say I disagree with many things regarding them.
It’s been 20 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor, but it was your last sentence that prompted me to finally write again, where you wrote, “How could we not protect what is precious — fairness, integrity, democracy, Earth, life?”
I agree wholeheartedly, but I’d like to back up to your third paragraph where you lump everyone disagreeing with your views into one category. I have no phobias regarding people groups. I care about all people and would help them when needed, regardless of their beliefs and viewpoints. Again, all people.
I don’t harbor hate for anyone, and I would ask that you would give me that same consideration, though I disagree with you on many things. I have no wish to debate these things with you; I only ask that you do not judge me, as I do not judge you.
Getting back to why your last sentence prompted me to write. In your third paragraph, you used the term “woman’s reproductive rights” while I would call that “snuffing out a life.” And in the last sentence of your letter… protecting what is precious? Life is precious to me, but your terminology in your third paragraph and the last sentence in your letter simply contradict each other.
I’m troubled that you don’t see this.
Sharon Roberts, Chestertown