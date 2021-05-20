Letter to the editor: Troubled by what a letter expressed

Editor:

In response to Bernice Mennis’ letter of May 13 — I’d like to say, Bernice, you are a good artist, one of my favorites — but after reading your viewpoints and philosophies over the past year, I have to say I disagree with many things regarding them.

It’s been 20 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor, but it was your last sentence that prompted me to finally write again, where you wrote, “How could we not protect what is precious — fairness, integrity, democracy, Earth, life?”

I agree wholeheartedly, but I’d like to back up to your third paragraph where you lump everyone disagreeing with your views into one category. I have no phobias regarding people groups. I care about all people and would help them when needed, regardless of their beliefs and viewpoints. Again, all people.

I don’t harbor hate for anyone, and I would ask that you would give me that same consideration, though I disagree with you on many things. I have no wish to debate these things with you; I only ask that you do not judge me, as I do not judge you.