Letter to the editor: Troops who fought against U.S. deserve respect

Editor:
Your cartoon of a man wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt, telling another man he refuses to wear a mask, is offensive to me. What's the connection? Why don't you run a cartoon of people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts rioting and destroying historic monuments? You seem intent to push the tired and untrue tale that Confederate flags and monuments are nothing but racist symbols.
Is it so hard for people to possibly think that the widows, orphans, parents, and neighbors of southern soldiers who died in the Civil War might want to honor and preserve their memory with monuments? Over 250,000 southerners died in defense of the Confederate flag. Over 95% of rebel soldiers did not own slaves. They fought to protect their homes, families and states from invading northern armies that devastated their country and, in many cases, committed war crimes by looting and burning civilian homes and entire towns and cities. They did not fight to preserve slavery. How many southerners would risk their lives, families and homes to preserve slavery when they didn't own slaves?
Now we're seeing the destruction and removal of all kinds of statues. Is there any white historical figure that is safe from being put under a microscope and being condemned? Where will this end? Rename Washington, D.C.? All of these people were products of the time they lived in. Can we judge them by today's standards? How should we be judged in 150 years? There were free Blacks and Indian tribes that owned slaves. How should they be judged?
Stop making war on the dead. History doesn't change. What we think of it does. Southerners who fought with courage and honor and the historical figures that built this country deserve respect and their monuments should be left undisturbed.
It's time to move on.
Donald Hart, Whitehall
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!