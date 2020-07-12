Letter to the editor: Troops who fought against U.S. deserve respect

Editor:

Your cartoon of a man wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt, telling another man he refuses to wear a mask, is offensive to me. What's the connection? Why don't you run a cartoon of people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts rioting and destroying historic monuments? You seem intent to push the tired and untrue tale that Confederate flags and monuments are nothing but racist symbols.

Is it so hard for people to possibly think that the widows, orphans, parents, and neighbors of southern soldiers who died in the Civil War might want to honor and preserve their memory with monuments? Over 250,000 southerners died in defense of the Confederate flag. Over 95% of rebel soldiers did not own slaves. They fought to protect their homes, families and states from invading northern armies that devastated their country and, in many cases, committed war crimes by looting and burning civilian homes and entire towns and cities. They did not fight to preserve slavery. How many southerners would risk their lives, families and homes to preserve slavery when they didn't own slaves?