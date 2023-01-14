Letter to the editor: Treat neighbors with common courtesy

Love Thy Neighbor?

Kinda feel like the days you would do anything for your neighbor is a dying concept or greater, thinking the ripple effect your actions have on others. Don’t get me wrong. There are a few neighbors I would do anything for but the others not so much. I think after 2020 people stopped caring how their actions impact other people and solely think about themselves. You can see it with the way people drive or how they use public spaces. But it's becoming more relevant in your backyard or at least mine.

Gone are the days when people controlled their animals as a common courtesy. Now people let their animals bark outside for hours while their neighbors work from home or sit outside reading. Also, neighbors don’t wave when they pass you in the street, they just look through you like you're not even there. The world is cruel enough, you can’t have the common courtesy to think how your actions are affecting the people in the closet proximity?

I know this is not “Leave it to Beaver" but where’s the common courtesy we were all taught? There are still good neighbors out there, don't get me wrong. It's just the bad ones that stick out like a sore thumb. I am not going to preach and say I am the “best neighbor” but I feel like maybe if we treated the people closest to us better, that would start a ripple effect.

Michael William,

Queensbury