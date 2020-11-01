Letter to the editor: Treat neighbors as you want to be treated

Editor:

There is nothing the American people cannot overcome! The biggest problem in America today is that we have lost faith — faith in God, faith in our leaders, faith in ourselves, and most importantly faith in each other.

Used to be, no matter what our problems were, everybody knew our neighbor down the block or around the corner had our backs when the chips were down. Likewise, when they ran into trouble we got our butts off the couch and offered to help wherever we could.

We Americans are the hardest-working people on Earth, when we believe in each other. We'll help put up your barn, plow your fields, watch your kids. We'll send our kids (the ones we love more than anything) overseas to die in order to protect our neighbor's freedom and liberty. Takes a lot of faith to do something like that!

So let's stop bashing each other’s brains in. We need to listen to each other. We need to treat each other with respect and dignity. We need to reach out and embrace each other’s dreams and aspirations, not cater to our fears and prejudices. Remember the "Golden Rule!"