We are supporting Travis Whitehead for Queensbury Town Board for several reasons.
Travis referred our small business to RISE Engineering where we were eligible to have all of our florescent lights replaced with LED lighting for a nominal fee. This enabled us to save thousands of dollars and start saving energy immediately. The payback on our investment was one year or less. This same company did this for the town offices, senior center and courthouse. This will pay for itself in three years and save taxpayers thousands of dollars in electric bills for many years. This will of course also reduce CO2 emissions and displace fossil fuels.
We find Travis’ approach to various problems is very refreshing. He conducts the research before he takes a viewpoint and can always support his opinions with facts. Travis has been instrumental in saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars by bringing things to the forefront such as the CoGen plant, exposing the LG Watershed cover up and fraud, and the load programs problems with LCLGRPB, he also fought hard to kill the unneeded airport extension.
As a small business owners we work hard and pay taxes for our office building, and for our home. In addition, each of our employees also pay taxes for their homes and schools. We need more people like Travis involved in local government to prevent the waste of taxpayer money.
Lara Currie, Lake George