Letter to the editor: Tragically, Trump is in control of country

Editor:
Trump elected, I shed a few tears, not for Clinton, but because Trump was and is unfit to hold office. I knew it would be a rough ride, but there would be voices of reason, checks on his conduct I thought, but as Trump says, he answers to no one; he can do whatever he wants.
Trump is the clown-king, an ignorant, vindictive cowardly man whose court is made up of Republican politicians like Graham, McConnell, Stefanik, Nunes, etc., who share his total lack of honesty and ethics. With their voices and their silence, they support his idiocy, prop him on his throne so that they might gain his corrupt political favor.
The rest of Trump's court are his devoted followers, accepting his lies and malice, excusing his incoherent, irrational, threatening rantings, because he has made this country great again and he really cares about them.
Trump and his court have made this country a joke to much of the world. We are pitied and feared, because we cannot be trusted or relied on. Our advice or counsel is not sought because we have no wisdom, discretion or standards. We are not trusted because our leader is motivated by ego, greed and fear, he is threatened by anyone of intelligence and sincerity.
All that we were at our best has become a Trumpian travesty. He is a treacherous old man who cares more about the stock market and his re-election than he does about the well being of this country.
70,000 dead and tragically, we are in Trump's hands.
Kate Crotty, Fort Ann
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!