Letter to the editor: Tragically, Trump is in control of country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Trump elected, I shed a few tears, not for Clinton, but because Trump was and is unfit to hold office. I knew it would be a rough ride, but there would be voices of reason, checks on his conduct I thought, but as Trump says, he answers to no one; he can do whatever he wants.

Trump is the clown-king, an ignorant, vindictive cowardly man whose court is made up of Republican politicians like Graham, McConnell, Stefanik, Nunes, etc., who share his total lack of honesty and ethics. With their voices and their silence, they support his idiocy, prop him on his throne so that they might gain his corrupt political favor.

The rest of Trump's court are his devoted followers, accepting his lies and malice, excusing his incoherent, irrational, threatening rantings, because he has made this country great again and he really cares about them.

Trump and his court have made this country a joke to much of the world. We are pitied and feared, because we cannot be trusted or relied on. Our advice or counsel is not sought because we have no wisdom, discretion or standards. We are not trusted because our leader is motivated by ego, greed and fear, he is threatened by anyone of intelligence and sincerity.