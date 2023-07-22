I would like to comment on The Post Star's recent coverage of the purposed rezoning change in Queensbury, on the Nemer property, to suit the needs of F.W. Webb. While this does impact the adjacent neighborhoods of Windy Hill and Windy Ridge, the impacts involve the entire Glens Falls community and those that frequently travel the Quaker Road.

It is disappointing several articles on this topic fail to inform the public that there are major concerns with entering and exiting the Nemer owned parcel of land.

Driving east from the intersection of Quaker and Ridge, the road narrows to just one lane. Drivers in the right-hand lane have to merge left to continue down the Quaker Road and often use this as a speed lane to become the first car in the pack.

Shortly after the lanes merge, drivers round a limited sight curve and there sits the entrance to the Nemer property. What will happen when there are tractor trailers entering and exiting the proposed F. W. Webb industrial site? The site plan reveals 100+ parking spots and 6 loading docks with provisions for 3 additional. That’s a lot of in-and-out traffic for such a precarious spot.

Creating a scenario for right-turn Only out of the Nemer/F.W. Webb site, as suggested by the Queensbury Planning Board at the May 18 meeting, only creates additional problems. This would force tractor-trailers to exit the site and turn right onto E. Sanford Street in Glens Falls, through a school zone, to return to the Northway. The lack of sidewalks through much of the upper area of Sanford Street add to the public concerns.

Go to Queensbury.net to access meeting minutes and audio from the May 18 and July 10 meetings to hear the public outcry.

Thank You.

Nancy Greenwood,

32 Windy Hill Road,

Glens Falls