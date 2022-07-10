Letter to the editor: Tracing roots of actions, policies of progressives

The woke movement and the cancel culture efforts, ideas, actions and policies just didn't happen overnight. Their policies have existed in one form or another over several decades.

Liberals and progressives have become more aggressive and emboldened in recent years. The roots of their ideologies, actions and policies become more apparent every day.

Many of the liberal and progressive policies are and have been supported/promoted by federal, state and local officials, social organizations, public schools/colleges/universities, school boards, social media and corporations. And they are embedded in other social movements of today.

Some of those movements are:

"Discredit the U.S. Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis." (#29)

"Discredit the American Founding Fathers." (#30)

"Discredit the family as an institution." (#40)

"Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to the suppressive influence of parents." (#41)

"Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies." (#38)

"Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition." (#42)

"Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture-education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health, etc. clinics." (#32)

The items above represent just seven of the 45 goals of the U.S. Communist Party's manifesto as entered into the Congressional Record: Appendix, pp A34-A35 Jan. 10, 1963. Those goals may shed some light to the possible beginning of the liberal and progressive's woke and cancel movements of today.

Louis Leone, Greenwich