Letter to the editor: Tracing how we got to this very low point

Editor:

The first president I remember was Eisenhower. Moderate, thoughtful, he raised taxes on the wealthy (91%), lowered defense spending, warned of the military-industrial complex and was the only Republican to balance our budget. The two parties differed, but compromised.

I’m not sure how “government” became “enemy.” FDR’s New Deal and Johnson’s “War on Poverty” “promoted the general welfare” (preamble): Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, federal funding for education, Head Start, the Civil Rights Act, air pollution and water protection ... progress toward a more just society.

Under Reagan’s “trickle down” tax theory, inequality and deficit grew. Taxes were lowered on the wealthy and large corporations, collective bargaining and union rights were limited, military spending increased. The deficit continued growing under Bush — more corporate welfare, tax breaks to the rich — an inequality amplified with Trump's tax “reform,” enriching corporations, removing regulations protecting air, water, citizens’ rights.