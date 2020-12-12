Letter to the editor: Tracing how we got to this very low point

Editor:
The first president I remember was Eisenhower. Moderate, thoughtful, he raised taxes on the wealthy (91%), lowered defense spending, warned of the military-industrial complex and was the only Republican to balance our budget. The two parties differed, but compromised.
I’m not sure how “government” became “enemy.” FDR’s New Deal and Johnson’s “War on Poverty” “promoted the general welfare” (preamble): Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, federal funding for education, Head Start, the Civil Rights Act, air pollution and water protection ... progress toward a more just society.
Under Reagan’s “trickle down” tax theory, inequality and deficit grew. Taxes were lowered on the wealthy and large corporations, collective bargaining and union rights were limited, military spending increased. The deficit continued growing under Bush — more corporate welfare, tax breaks to the rich — an inequality amplified with Trump's tax “reform,” enriching corporations, removing regulations protecting air, water, citizens’ rights.
With Falwell’s Religious Right, the Tea Party, Citizens United (allowing unlimited dark money in politics) and with Newt Gingrich’s conspiratorial theories, name-calling, tirades against “socialists, communists, Democrats destroying our country” and pledge to never compromise, the stage was set for Trump.
Somehow, regular people believed equality, justice, domestic programs were dangerous communist plots, abusive “law and order” necessary, and safety nets problematic. No longer two parties but a god-king demanding total loyalty, threatening, firing all who questioned his power — Republican and Democratic election officials, medical doctors, scientists, urging martial law, overturning our election.
With COVID-19 raging, his base protests masks, health warnings, spouts hatred. Nazi white supremacists create terror and seemingly “responsible” Republican senators, protecting moneyed interests, are silent, complicit, collaborators afraid to alienate Trump’s violent base.
Democratically elected Biden and Harris hope to combat climate change, protect from COVID-19, correct systemic racism, build infrastructure, health care, jobs, save our soul. Not Republican versus Democrat but democracy versus unthinking violence and power.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
