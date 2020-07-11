Letter to the editor: Tracing a flag's short, shameful history

Editor:

History is being rewritten and the defenders of the Confederate flag are doing the writing.

Following the Civil War and for decades after, the battle flag carried by soldiers defending what John C. Calhoun called “our peculiar institution” — slavery — was all but forgotten. If it was seen at all, it was at memorials for soldiers who had served in the war. Then it disappeared. By 1930, you couldn’t even find one, so South Carolina’s Sen. Coleman Livingston Blease had to have one made to display in his office.

Defenders of the flag, including Donald Trump, claim a long and glorious history for this and other symbols of the failed rebellion against the U.S. The real history of these symbols is far shorter and far more sinister than that view suggests.

It wasn’t until 1948 that the flag began to morph into a potent political and racial symbol. Strom Thurmond, the long-serving senator from South Carolina led a walkout of white southerners from the Democratic Convention to protest Harry Truman’s push for civil rights in the Democratic platform. Thurmond’s Dixiecrats began to use the Confederate flag as their symbol.