Letter to the editor:Towns like Moreau need people as well as industries

Editor:

A second article on the subject of the town of Moreau and holding back apartment building and living came across my desk yesterday. I was shocked at how angry that some residents see the construction of the inevitable apartment buildings being blocked.

However, what was worse was how little do these same people realize that if you do not have people in a town, as well as industries, the town will die eventually. Anger management could be used by a third party player on your team to obtain the best for all those who plan to live in your town.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Glens Falls used a licensed town planner called LA Group, that consists of landscapers, architects, civil engineers, planners, and environmental scientists, in planning the South Street-Broad Street corridor. The plan is stunning!!

I truly believe that the town of Moreau needs this type of "third party" to bring forth a landscape that best suits the interests of all parties concerned with living in the historic town of Moreau. The settlements in the USA in the 1700s and 1800s started at the riverbanks and then extended out into burgeoning towns and then these towns became the cities.