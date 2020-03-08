Letter to the editor:Towns like Moreau need people as well as industries

Editor:
A second article on the subject of the town of Moreau and holding back apartment building and living came across my desk yesterday. I was shocked at how angry that some residents see the construction of the inevitable apartment buildings being blocked.
However, what was worse was how little do these same people realize that if you do not have people in a town, as well as industries, the town will die eventually. Anger management could be used by a third party player on your team to obtain the best for all those who plan to live in your town.
You have free articles remaining.
The city of Glens Falls used a licensed town planner called LA Group, that consists of landscapers, architects, civil engineers, planners, and environmental scientists, in planning the South Street-Broad Street corridor. The plan is stunning!!
I truly believe that the town of Moreau needs this type of "third party" to bring forth a landscape that best suits the interests of all parties concerned with living in the historic town of Moreau. The settlements in the USA in the 1700s and 1800s started at the riverbanks and then extended out into burgeoning towns and then these towns became the cities.
I was shocked when I read "People like to see farms, and farmland uses fewer town services. Cows don't require town services, and they do not go to school." I absolutely cannot believe that this type of thinking exists in the year of 2020. The early residents of the town of Moreau did not hold back to the new people who came in, and you people should be proud of those who came in to make the town great. Look at your history and feel it!!
Ruth McClure, formerly of Hudson Falls