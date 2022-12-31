Letter to the editor: Town sewer district decisions faulted

I'd like to wish my fellow Moreau residents a very happy holiday season.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, Supervisor Kusnierz has some gifts for some of you. For the taxpayers in Sewer District 1-Extension 5. No, it's not the warehouse or the office complex that the supervisor promised to help pay for the sewer project or the $100 million of development promised by his engineer buddy. Do you remember the $4 million you saved on your debt when they redesigned the project? Well, it's back! When the supervisor allowed the agreement between the town and the city of Glens Falls to purchase additional sewer capacity to expire, doubling the cost (he has falsely blamed the city, COVID-19 and prior administrations for this epic failure), he and his engineer decided to cover his tracks by coming up with reasons such as nonexistent soil conditions and cost savings to justify sending our waste to Saratoga County at an "estimated" cost of $10 million.

When it was first proposed, the supervisor said it would be fully funded by grants from the state, county and federal governments. Apparently, he was unable to secure the necessary funding and decided to add $4 million to the sewer district's debt to help fund this project. For the added $4 million alone that's over $133,000 a year over 30 years of additional debt! For a build it and they will come project? Merry Christmas!

And for you taxpayers in the other sewer districts? The supervisor also has a gift for you! He has a plan to consolidate the sewer districts so that you too may get to share the debt of the ill-conceived and miscalculated sewer district! Happy holidays!

Remember, you will have a chance to "thank" Mr. Kusnierz at the ballot box next November!

Heather Lewis,

Gansevoort