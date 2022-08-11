Letter to the editor: Town officials, listen to your constituents

There are several published studies showing the positives and negatives of biochar.

One cannot solely go by the facts that Saratoga Biochar is presenting as they are selling their process/product.

Every manufacturing and business has negative impacts on the environment. Gas stations, for example. The EPA allows them to leak a certain amount yet they pass their leak tests and are in compliance. Add this acceptable leak rate up over time and you get a large amount. Same with manufacturing. They have air discharge permits to be in compliance. This doesn’t mean they aren’t discharging something harmful. Just that they are discharging that substance or compound within a certain acceptable range.

What happens over time to these compounds in the air, soil and groundwater as they add up? Look at PFAs. They are emerging contaminants so we are just understanding the consequences of these compounds being released into the environment. Look at ethanol in gasoline. Ethanol is causing more problems than MTBE. No one knows all the facts and drawbacks of these facilities (look at PCBs in the '40s) — it is a “newer” technology. Why did the state of Maine and other municipalities either ban this type of technology or not approve them to be a part of their community? The drawbacks much have outweighed the benefits.

We are a quaint village at the foothills of a pristine mountain range. Why take the chance of polluting or destroying more of our wonderful environment? Taxes won’t go down. Employment? Businesses around the area can’t get people to work now as it is. Come on town of Moreau and its Planning Board. Get the facts. Educate yourselves. Why not listen to your constituents? There are too many “ifs” on this process. The benefits are small and not worth the huge risk.

Maureen Jackson, Gansevoort