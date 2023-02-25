I recently received my Moreau Town Newsletter/Kusnierz Campaign Flyer in the mail.
I find it interesting that the town has not sent out a newsletter in years but in this election year has, at the urging of the supervisor and no input from the board, decided to send one out. It is my understanding that the state had mandated that the town send notices to every household in the town informing our residents of possible eligibility for senior citizen tax exemptions. It seems the supervisor thought it would be a great opportunity, at taxpayers' expense, to send out a newsletter highlighting what he feels have been his greatest accomplishments along with the state's notice.
The newsletter/campaign flyer is one sheet of paper with one side completely dedicated to Mr. Kusnierz, including pictures of himself (not the full board) and the other side a few pieces of town information including the state's mandated notice. I know we see this all the time at the state and federal level, but for Mr. Kusnierz to use taxpayer money to aid his campaign is unacceptable. Especially after he recently criticized the use of taxpayers dollars to fund campaigns. So hypocritical!
Derek Rogers,
Moreau