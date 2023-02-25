I find it interesting that the town has not sent out a newsletter in years but in this election year has, at the urging of the supervisor and no input from the board, decided to send one out. It is my understanding that the state had mandated that the town send notices to every household in the town informing our residents of possible eligibility for senior citizen tax exemptions. It seems the supervisor thought it would be a great opportunity, at taxpayers' expense, to send out a newsletter highlighting what he feels have been his greatest accomplishments along with the state's notice.