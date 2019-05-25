Editor:
As reported in this paper, on May 15 the Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a matter I had put before the court.
The concern I brought before the court was the differences in how county supervisors are selected based on where a voter resides in the county. For voters in Queensbury and Glens Falls, their county representation and their local city/town representation is elected and voted for separately. In Glens Falls, this separation is total. In Queensbury it amounts to 80 percent (four of five county supervisors are elected to only the county board). For all the other municipalities, there is no separation, our elected town supervisors are automatically appointed to the county board.
The separation between the levels of government that exists in Queensbury and Glens Falls provides voters within an enhanced ability to express and actualize their political will at the ballot box. If these voters are satisfied with one level of their local government but not the other, they can make this clear in how they vote. For all the voters in the other towns, their town leader and their county representation is inextricably bound. Their ability to express themselves at the polls is limited in comparison.
There also exists an enhanced level of accountability for the county supervisors that are elected exclusively to that body. They must campaign and are elected strictly on county issues and/or policies. Town issues do not dilute their accountability for what occurs at the county.
It has been my experience that town supervisors are elected primarily on town issues with county issues being a distant second. Given the amount of taxpayers’ money expended at the county, these circumstances are less than ideal.
Unfortunately, the court did not feel these issues were of a type that would justify judicial intervention.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg