Letter to the editor: Town citizens should get a vote on Biochar

Letter to the editor

I went to the Moreau Planning Board meeting last Thursday evening. I couldn’t believe what I saw and heard.

The Planning Board reminded me of a dictator with his minions sitting there and hardly saying a word, except for Ann Purdue, who made more sense than anyone. Are people on the board afraid to speak up? Are they being controlled?

What is Moreau gaining from this (Saratoga Biochar) project? The lots being bought by this company are not owned by the town. School tax goes to Hudson Falls. Unwanted chemicals. 20 jobs? Wow!

If this company wants out, who will want to buy it? Will it look like the GE sites across the river? Who will be the next tenant in the Industrial Park? Someone bringing in more chemicals?

Why has Maine outlawed this in their state? I heard New Windsor, downstate, refused them.

This should be put up for a vote!

If the Town Board and Planning Board can’t take an interest in what’s good for our town, we should have a vote! We as citizens should have a say when it concerns our health and the community we live in.

Christine Fitzgibbon, Moreau

