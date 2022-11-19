Letter to the editor: Town budget leaves residents 'blindsided'

I do believe that town of Queensbury residents have been blindsided by the actions set forth by John Strough and members of the board. The recent decision to increase property taxes 56.7% is not only absurd, just simply unbelievable. Continuously raising taxes with no property improvements, ever.

John Strough and members of the board, are you concerned about the residents you “supposedly” represent? Concerned that they will lose their property? Not at all in the least, you will receive that tax income from the bank if this is the case, correct? Pure greed.

Are you thinking of the price of groceries we buy, the utilities we pay, the current rise in gas prices, of course you’re not, amateurs? Poor representation for the town of Queensbury residents.

We are in a time of dissension. Try and stick to commonsense morality, reduce this tax increase and represent your town and its residents. Stop pilfering them.

Bobbi Harris, Queensbury