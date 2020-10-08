Letter to the editor: Town Board should limit tax increases

Editor:

For the past several years the Queensbury Town Board has applauded their own efforts when they kept the property tax rate increase to below 2%. While at the same time, as reported multiple times, due to poor budget management the board has accumulated tens of millions of our tax dollars, held in a reserve fund.

With tax revenues down by over 7%, two weeks ago Warren County announced they were moving to an austerity budget. Yet since March, the Queensbury Town Board has spent over a million dollars on purchases not in the 2020 budget on vehicles, hires and other non-essential requirements. When I questioned this approach at a board meeting, Supervisor Strough stated “due to proper planning the Town is a good position.”

Rather than continue to use the reserve fund for “nice to have” items I am calling for the board to use the reserve funds to maintain the current property tax rate. 2% tax increases should never have become the “norm.” The current board has lost sight of the fact the reserve fund is the resident’s money, not theirs to use as they see fit.