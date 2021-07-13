Letter to the editor: Town Board doesn't understand solar

Editor:
The Moreau Clown Board's recent public hearing on an unnecessarily restrictive solar farming rule in the agricultural district was informative, educational, at times emotional and humorous (one farmer quoted Plato).
The sole insult was having a town official(s) apparently deciding two sheriff's deputies should guard a hearing whose attendees displayed more civility than the British royal family.
A commonsense point not discussed is that simultaneous solar and traditional farming can co-exist on designated “prime farmland,” an antiquated 1960s designation. Just ask the Internet.
For example, today's solar technology provides for panels high enough that “prime farmland” underneath can grow various cash crops or livestock grasses. Scientific and agricultural studies show solar panels aid plant growth by protecting crops from the sun's direct rays and reducing evaporation loss.
Hello, Moreau elected officials? Please join us in the 21st century!
Fruits, vegetables, flowers, livestock grasses and more can prosper, while the electricity harvested year-round helps power the farms and provides National Grid with electricity for its customers. Farm jobs are created. The environment benefits.
Farmers could reinvigorate their grazing herds or introduce other productive animals such as sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas for their wool, raw dairy products and meat.
This area's short growing season further renders bogus the claim that prime farmland would be lost to solar farming. It's called logic.
Simultaneous use of prime farmland and shielding the panels from public view (which solar companies now strive to accomplish) could easily be stipulated as conditions for project approval.
Fewer than five farm owners could utilize solar farming because their properties abut existing National Grid substations and transmission lines that accept generated power.
Neglected fact: Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz in summer 2019 stated he was “personally opposed” to any ground-mounted solar anywhere in the agricultural district. How's that for unbiased, representative government?
Dominic Tom, Moreau