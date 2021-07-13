Letter to the editor: Town Board doesn't understand solar

Editor:

The Moreau Clown Board's recent public hearing on an unnecessarily restrictive solar farming rule in the agricultural district was informative, educational, at times emotional and humorous (one farmer quoted Plato).

The sole insult was having a town official(s) apparently deciding two sheriff's deputies should guard a hearing whose attendees displayed more civility than the British royal family.

A commonsense point not discussed is that simultaneous solar and traditional farming can co-exist on designated “prime farmland,” an antiquated 1960s designation. Just ask the Internet.

For example, today's solar technology provides for panels high enough that “prime farmland” underneath can grow various cash crops or livestock grasses. Scientific and agricultural studies show solar panels aid plant growth by protecting crops from the sun's direct rays and reducing evaporation loss.

Hello, Moreau elected officials? Please join us in the 21st century!

Fruits, vegetables, flowers, livestock grasses and more can prosper, while the electricity harvested year-round helps power the farms and provides National Grid with electricity for its customers. Farm jobs are created. The environment benefits.