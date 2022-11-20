Letter to the editor: Town and village to study consolidation

Monday evening, October 17th, the Lake George Town Council passed a resolution to accept the offer of the village of Lake George to jointly pursue a study of the consolidation of the village and the town.

To be clear, the resolution is not to consolidate at this time, but only to undertake a study of the issues that must be addressed in any proposed joint consolidation agreement.

No such consolidation may take effect unless it is approved by a majority of the electors in the town and the village in a referendum called for that purpose after the publication of the proposed agreement and the statutorily mandated public hearings.

The town’s resolution, together with the August 15th resolution of the Village Board of Trustees, is the start of an historic opportunity for our Lake George community, an opportunity for the self-determination of the economic, social and political order of our community for generations to come.

In addition to the ideal of self-determination, the consolidation of our communities may otherwise prove most desirable and beneficial.

Economically, for example, the consolidation may allow for a reduction of property taxes by as much as 30% by virtue of the State Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit and the contribution of unallocated General Fund resources.

Socially, the consolidation will marry our two interdependent communities in a way that may give a greater, common voice to our residential interests for the improvement of our quality of life.

Politically, a consolidation plan may create a governmental structure that better serves our distinct community, which is heavily weighted by the commercial interests of the tourist industry, but which must be balanced by due and fair consideration of the interests of our residents.

Unlike a dissolution of the village, which would have statutorily mandated certain aspects of the absorption of the village by the town, particularly regarding debts, liabilities and employees, a consolidation allows the consolidated communities to freely determine such issues, including even such things as the name of the newly consolidated entity and its territorial boundaries.

Although there still needs to be a diligent study of the substance and impact of consolidation, self-determination, improved economic well-being, empowerment to enhance the quality of our lives, and greater political and administrative efficiencies are the promises of a consolidation.

We are fortunate that our community leaders have chosen to undertake the necessary consolidation study. Should the study prove out, we are hopeful that their energy, intelligence and selfless spirit will produce a joint plan of consolidation that the electorate will gratefully and proudly approve.

This is truly an historic opportunity.

Edward Pontacoloni, Lake George